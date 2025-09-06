2025 Labor Day Parade in NYC expected to draw thousands today. Find street closures, the forecast and more.

The 2025 New York City Labor Day Parade is today, and it's expected to draw tens of thousands of participants and spectators to Midtown Manhattan.

According to the New York City Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, workers from over 200 unions and constituency groups will be participating.

This year's grand marshals are Hotel and Gaming Trades Council President Rich Maroko and Women's National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Terri Carmichael Jackson.

New York City's Labor Day Parade is the oldest and largest parade celebrating the holiday in the United States.

When is the 2025 NYC Labor Day Parade?

The 2025 New York City Labor Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and is expected to last until about 3 p.m.

The route takes the parade north on Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 64th Street, where a grandstand will be set up.

2025 NYC Labor Day Parade street closures

The New York City Department of Transportation announced the following street closures for the Labor Day Parade:

Formation:

44th Street between Broadway and Vanderbilt Avenue

45th – 47th Street between Seventh Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue

48th Street between Sixth Avenue and Madison Avenue

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 47th Street

Route:

Fifth Avenue between 44th Street and 72nd Street

Dispersal:

Fifth Avenue between 67th Street and 72nd Street

67th – 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous:

Fifth Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street

NYC Labor Day Parade forecast

Today will be hot and humid with a high of 85 in the city.

There should be sunny skies in the morning for the beginning of the parade, but rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms will roll across the region later in the afternoon.

Storms could arrive in the city at around 2 p.m.