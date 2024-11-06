No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher scores 33 as Hawks rally late to down Knicks

ATLANTA — No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher scored 33 points and had seven rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks rallied late to beat the New York Knicks 121-116 on Wednesday night.

Risacher's 33 points were the most by a rookie this season. He also had three assists, three steals and two blocked shots.

The Hawks trailed 110-105 with 2:57 to play, but went on a 13-1 run to put the game away.

Jalen Johnson had 23 points and 15 rebounds. Trae Young had 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds one game after scoring just two points on 1-for-10 shooting against Boston.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 34 points and 16 rebounds. Jalen Brunson scored 21 points.

Takeaways

Knicks: The Knicks shook off a sluggish start and played well in the final three quarters in front of a healthy contingent of Knicks fans in Atlanta but ultimately finished their road trip 2-2.

Hawks: The Hawks bounced back from a poor showing in a 30-point loss to the Celtics with one of their best efforts of the season. Risacher played by far his best game of the season.

Key moment

Clint Capela capped a 9-1 run with a fast break dunk with 46.9 seconds remaining to give the Hawks a 114-111 lead. Young started a fast-break off a 3-point miss from Towns and dished it to a sprinting Capela for the dunk.

Key stat

The Knicks entered the game as the league's best 3-point shooting team at 41.4%, and the Hawks were surrendering a league-worst 39.8% from deep. The Knicks ended up connecting on 46.8% on Wednesday, hitting 22 of 47.

Up next

The Knicks return home to face the struggling Bucks on Friday. The Hawks will be at Detroit on Friday for the first game of their third back-to-back situation of the young season.