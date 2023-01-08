Watch CBS News
Yellow Alert: Light rain, snow could make for slick Monday commute

By Matthew DeLucia

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Monday commute
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Monday commute 05:26

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for the morning commute Monday.

Light rain and snow are expected to move in overnight. 

The system won't bring much precipitation, but streets and sidewalks could be slick. 

A coating to half an inch of accumulation is possible, mainly inland and on grassy surfaces. 

The rain and snow leave to the east by mid-morning, giving way to a bright afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. 

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 10:24 AM

