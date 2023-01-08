Yellow Alert: Light rain, snow could make for slick Monday commute
NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for the morning commute Monday.
Light rain and snow are expected to move in overnight.
The system won't bring much precipitation, but streets and sidewalks could be slick.
A coating to half an inch of accumulation is possible, mainly inland and on grassy surfaces.
The rain and snow leave to the east by mid-morning, giving way to a bright afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.
