Yellow Alert: Light rain, snow could make for slick Monday commute

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Monday commute

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Monday commute

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for Monday commute

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for the morning commute Monday.

Light rain and snow are expected to move in overnight.

CBS2

The system won't bring much precipitation, but streets and sidewalks could be slick.

CBS2

A coating to half an inch of accumulation is possible, mainly inland and on grassy surfaces.

CBS2

The rain and snow leave to the east by mid-morning, giving way to a bright afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.