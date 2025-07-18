Braves defeat Yankees with Albies 3-run homer, Acuña defensive gem

Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer, Ronald Acuña Jr. made a spectacular throw and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Yankees 7-3 on Friday night as both teams resumed action after the All-Star break.

Spencer Strider (4-7) threw six shutout innings, striking out eight and allowing three hits and three walks.

Albies was 1 for 3 with four RBIs and launched a 390-foot homer just in front of the Chop House in right to make it 6-0 in the third inning.

Acuña was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and runs scored, but his best play came when he threw out Jorbit Vivas for a double play in the third inning.

Vivas was trying to tag up from second base on a fly to deep in the corner in right, but Acuña's throw reached third on the fly to get a surprised Vivas, who slowed up as he approached the bag.

Ian Hamilton (1-1) took the loss after leading off a bullpen game for the Yankees by surrendering three runs in the first inning. Rico Garcia, making his debut with the Yankees, gave up Albies' three-run homer in the third.

New York star Aaron Judge was 1 for 4 with three strikeouts three days after playing in his seventh All-Star Game in the same park.

Giancarlo Stanton had a pinch-hit two-run double for the Yankees in the seventh inning.

Also Friday, Yankees right-hander Luis Gil made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing two hits and two runs. He's recovering from a strained right lat from spring training.

Key moment

The Yankees cut it to 7-3 in the seventh and had Judge up with men on first and third with two outs, but Dylan Lee struck out the slugger on a full count.

Key stat

The six shutout innings for Strider marked the second time he accomplished that line this season, matching an outing on June 14 against Colorado.

Up next

Yankees RHP Will Warren (6-5, 4.63) was set to face recently acquired LHP Joey Wentz (2-1, 6.32) on Saturday night.