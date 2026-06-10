FIFA World Cup guide to New York-New Jersey watch parties, NYC fan zones

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is front and center in New York and New Jersey, as MetLife Stadium hosts eight matches, including the all-important final on July 19.

While much has been made about NJ Transit fares and sky-high cost of tickets, soccer fans in the NYC area don't need to attend the matches in-person to get in on the excitement.

Here's a guide to the many World Cup fan events in New York and New Jersey, including free watch parties and other destinations.

New York City

There are five official FIFA World Cup fan zones opening in New York City, one in each borough. Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced they are all free to attend, with opportunities to watch live matches, but fans will need to register online ahead of time and reserve tickets.

Click here for ticket information and see below for details about the events.

Queens

The UTSA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center transforms into the NYNJ World Cup 26 Group Stage HQ from June 11-June 27 in Flushing, Queens. FIFA says it will serve as "a flagship fan destination for the NYNJ region during the Group Stage" and offer "an immersive celebration of the world's game."

The Queens Fan Zone will feature live broadcasts of Group Stage matches at Louis Armstrong Stadium. In addition, artists including Nas, Ella Mai, Wyclef Jean, Busta Rhymes, Blessd and Ronaldinho are slated to perform.

Click here to reserve tickets to the Queens Fan Zone.

The Bronx

Bronx Terminal Market hosts a "high energy" fan zone from June 13-14 in the South Bronx. FIFA says it will "lean into key match moments" and feature local food offerings.

Brooklyn

The fan zone at Brooklyn Bridge Park from June 13-July 19 promises to blend "matchday energy with food, music, and programming that reflects the borough's role as a cultural epicenter." It also features one of the best backdrops along the East River waterfront.

Staten Island

Staten Island University Hospital Community Park, home of the FerryHawks baseball team, hosts "a more relaxed, family-oriented" experience for fans from June 29-July 2.

Manhattan

The NYNJ World Cup 26 Fan Village comes to Rockefeller Center from July 6-19. The famous ice rink will be transformed into a soccer pitch surrounded by large screens where fans can watch the games. The fan village will cover the entirety of Rockefeller Center, FIFA says.

The Intrepid Museum at Pier 86 is hosting free watch parties for more than 50 World Cup matches throughout the tournament. Screens will be set up along the pier with concessions available for purchase, the museum says.

Central Park's iconic Great Lawn is hosting a watch party for the World Cup final on July 19. Approximately 50,000 people will be able to watch the championship match and halftime show on giant screens, and take in more live entertainment in the heart Manhattan. Free tickets are being distributed through a lottery by Global Citizen.

New Jersey

Harrison

The NYNJ World Cup 26 Jersey Fan Hub is opening at Sports Illustrated Stadium, the home of the New York Red Bulls, in Harrison, New Jersey, for the duration of the tournament from June 11-July 19.

It will feature live matches on big screens, live musical performances, and immersive fan experiences, FIFA says.

General admission tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance.

Click here for a detailed rundown of events and click here to reserve tickets.

Paterson

There will be a cultural watch party series at several locations across Paterson.

Saturday, June 13 : Brazil vs. Morocco at South Paterson Park starting at 5 p.m.

: Brazil vs. Morocco at South Paterson Park starting at 5 p.m. Friday, June 19 : Brazil vs. Haiti at Hinchliffe Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m.

: Brazil vs. Haiti at Hinchliffe Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25 : USA vs. Turkey at School 9 Indoor Facility starting at 9 p.m.

: USA vs. Turkey at School 9 Indoor Facility starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 27 : Colombia vs. Portugal at Hinchliffe Stadium with a festival from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and a watch party at 5 p.m.

: Colombia vs. Portugal at Hinchliffe Stadium with a festival from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and a watch party at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 29: Championship final watch party at Hinchliffe Stadium at 2 p.m.

The event for Colombia vs. Portugal on June 27 is "expected to become one of the region's largest Colombian community gatherings during the 2026 global soccer season, drawing attendees from across New Jersey, New York City, and the Tri-State Area."

Long Island

Stony Brook

Stony Brook University's Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium hosts a large-scale World Cup celebration on June 12, featuring live broadcasts of USA vs. Paraguay and Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Group Stage, an outdoor viewing area and live entertainment, including a performance by rock band Third Eye Blind.

Click here to learn how to register for tickets.

Elmont

An International Soccer Watch Party is coming to UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders, on June 19. The event will be highlighted by a pair of matches, USA vs. Australia and Brazil vs. Haiti, shown on the giant HDR scoreboard.

The Islanders, New York Mets and New York City FC will also be collaborating on activities, according to UBS Arena.

Tickets to watch each match cost $10 and are available via Ticketmaster, organizers said.

Hudson Valley

Valhalla

Kensico Dam Plaza hosts an outdoor watch party for the World Cup Final on July 19. There will be giant screens and live entertainment.

Tickets will be available on ILoveNY.com, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.