Hateful symbols removed from N.J. home after months of complaints from neighbors

Neighbors of a home displaying hateful symbols in Woodland Park, New Jersey, say they have complained to police, but authorities said while it's disgraceful, it's still protected speech.

CBS News New York's Mahsa Saeidi spoke exclusively with the homeowner, who has now begun to take down some of the images.

Neighbors have complained for months

Swastikas and disturbing messages, including "the only good cop is a dead 1 (won)," can be seen on the windows, the front door and a tarp hung next to the home.

Neighbors in the building next door said the man who lives there is their longtime landlord. They said they have been complaining to police about the hateful symbols since summer 2025.

"Every single neighbor who see here have all complained to the cops," said the neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous.

The neighbor said police have repeatedly told them the man's actions are protected by the First Amendment, but the neighbor felt the display went beyond First Amendment rights.

"Having a swastika? And then having my picture and my sister's picture with our names on there, and nothing can be done?" the neighbor said.

The First Amendment does broadly protect offensive speech. The law can punish hate only when it crosses into a threat.

CBS News New York emailed authorities, including Woodland Park's police chief and the Passaic County prosecutor's office.

Woodland Park Mayor Tracy Kallert responded with the following statement:

"The fact that this resident has chosen to display such hateful imagery on his own property — and that it is protected under the First Amendment — is a disgrace. "While the law may protect an individual's right to express these views, it does not reflect the values of our community. "Hate has no home here. "While no one wants this kind of attention brought to our community, perhaps this will be the final catalyst needed to put an end to this grotesque display after months of trying. "We remain firmly committed to fostering a community rooted in respect, dignity, and unity. "We will continue to explore every lawful avenue available to us to put an end to this and will not stop standing up against hate in all its forms."

Police take down offensive symbols

Friday, Woodland Park police officers showed up at the home. A man inside the home spoke with officers through a window, and said he didn't want to be arrested and that he wasn't going to harm himself or others.

With the man's permission, officers began to remove much of the display.

After officers left, the man spoke to CBS News New York, identifying himself as Robert Foglia.

"Can you tell me why you have a swastika on the door?" Saeidi asked.

"Because I wanted to prove a point. I got arrested for domestic violence years ago. I never did anything," Foglia said.

"How do you think Jewish people feel when they see a swastika on the door?" Saeidi asked.

"Well, a lot of Jewish people ripped me off, too. Their god is money, also," Foglia said.

Foglia claimed he would paint over the door.

"I promised to the community of Westpass and Woodland Park, A.K.A. Woodland Park, I will not do anything like this again," he said.

The mayor of Woodland Park said they'll continue to explore every lawful avenue to put an end to this.