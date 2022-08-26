Police: Roommate finds woman stabbed to death inside Flushing apartment
NEW YORK -- A woman in her 20s was found stabbed to death Friday in Queens.
The victim's roommate made the gruesome discovery inside their fifth-floor apartment on 41st Road in Flushing at around 7 a.m., according to police.
Crime scene units spent much of the day investigating.
So far, police have not released additional details.
