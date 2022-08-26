Watch CBS News
Police: Roommate finds woman stabbed to death inside Flushing apartment

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A woman in her 20s was found stabbed to death Friday in Queens

The victim's roommate made the gruesome discovery inside their fifth-floor apartment on 41st Road in Flushing at around 7 a.m., according to police. 

Crime scene units spent much of the day investigating. 

So far, police have not released additional details. 

First published on August 26, 2022 / 4:01 PM

