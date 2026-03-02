Long Island woman arraigned for allegedly killing newborn, dumping her on roadside in 1993

A Long Island woman was formally charged in the decades-old murder of her newborn baby, who was dumped on the side of the road, according to prosecutors.

Denise Merker, 56, was in a Riverhead courtroom Thursday, more than 30 years after officials say her baby girl was found dead in a garbage bag.

Baby found discarded on road in 1993

In September 1993, Department of Transportation employees were cleaning a Calverton road when they came across a dead infant inside a garbage bag under a guardrail.

Her mouth was stuffed with paper towels, according to prosecutors.

No one came forward to claim the baby.

The medical examiner's officer determined the baby was carried to full term and ruled the death a homicide by suffocation.

Cold-case cracked over 30 years later

Recently, the district attorney's cold case task force sent DNA for genetic genealogy testing. It revealed the baby was the daughter of Merker, according to prosecutors.

Police arrested her on Feb. 2 on a second-degree murder charge. Merker told officers she was 22 at that time and hid the pregnancy from everyone. Prosecutors said Merker had no plans for the baby and gave birth at her grandmother's house.

The baby was born alive and was breathing and crying. Merker put paper towels in her mouth and dumped her on the side of the road, prosecutors said.

Merker pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on April 15.