With summer in full swing, attorneys urge caution when renting swimming pools

Pool renters, owners reminded to take precautions after drowning in NJ

TEANECK, N.J. -- A 7-year-old child drowned in Teaneck this past weekend in a private pool that had been rented for a party.

CBS2's Christina Fan has more on the safety measures both renters and homeowners should take.

With summer in full swing and ads for pool rentals exploding, attorneys are cautioning families thinking about dipping their toes in the market.

"If you cannot afford the policy, then you should not renting your pool out. It's just as simple as that," personal injury attorney Cheryl Berger said.

Berger says it's crucial your homeowner's insurance is updated to cover for injuries from renting out your pool. If it's not and an accident occurs, you could be responsible for all damages.

Also, have guests agree to certain terms to limit liability.

"Having a provision, for example, that says all children under a certain age must be closely supervised or even prohibited from using the pool, if you are going to take it to that level," Berger said.

In several towns, local ordinances may prohibit pool rentals entirely. Officials in Toms River started handing out $2,000 fines to prevent busloads of kids from showing up to private residential yards.

"They don't have lifeguards at these residential pools. The water quality is not checked on a regular basis," Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill said.

On the popular pool rental site Swimply, CBS2 found rentals averaging from $30 to $100 per hour. The company's website states it offers up to $1 million in host liability coverage, but attorneys say claims for wrongful death can easily exceed that amount.

"It doesn't make financial sense. I think you're taking a risk that doesn't have any financial benefit at the end," Hill said.

If you are a renter looking for a pool, attorneys recommend asking the owner about maintenance practices and also for a certificate of occupancy to make sure everything is in compliance.