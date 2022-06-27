Watch CBS News
Police: 7-year-old girl drowns during backyard pool party in Teaneck

TEANECK, N.J. -- Police are investigating the drowning of a 7-year-old girl.

It happened during a backyard pool party on Westervelt Place in Teaneck on Sunday night.

Police said the child was first reported missing at around 6 p.m. She was later found in the pool.

The girl was pronounced dead at Holy Name Medical Center.

Police said the pool had been rented out for the party.

