Police: 7-year-old girl drowns during backyard pool party in Teaneck
TEANECK, N.J. -- Police are investigating the drowning of a 7-year-old girl.
It happened during a backyard pool party on Westervelt Place in Teaneck on Sunday night.
Police said the child was first reported missing at around 6 p.m. She was later found in the pool.
The girl was pronounced dead at Holy Name Medical Center.
Police said the pool had been rented out for the party.
