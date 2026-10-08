NYPD officer who fatally shot Queens man in 2024 retires before facing disciplinary trial

A New York City police officer who fatally shot a Queens man in 2024 has retired with a disability pension before ever facing a disciplinary trial.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch says the NYPD made a mistake by not notifying the Police Oversight Board that Officer Salvatore Alongi's retirement was pending.

Alongi and a second officer responded to a mental health crisis call at the home of Win Rozario, 19, on March 27, 2024. The officers said Rozario advanced toward them with a pair of scissors, ignored repeated commands to put the scissors down and did not stop when they deployed their Tasers.

Both officers opened fire, striking Rozario five times. The shooting happened in front of Rozario's mother and brother, and was captured on police-worn body cameras.

The Rozario family is now outraged that Alongi was allowed to retire in May 2026 before ever facing a disciplinary trial.

"Absolutely disgusting. We weren't let known. Like, the month that the cop retired, we actually weren't let known [until] three months after, so we couldn't even do anything about it," Utsho Rozario, Win Rozario's brother, said.

The NYPD says a civilian employee should have notified the Police Oversight Board so Alongi's retirement could have been paused until a trial. The department says it has since demoted that civilian employee and made changes to make sure this doesn't happen again.

The state attorney general's office determined in December 2025 that the officers would not face criminal charges.