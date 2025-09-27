Cyclist killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run, driver sought

A cyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn early Saturday morning.

Residents say the deadly crash highlights the need for better protections for cyclists in the city.

Tesla driver sought in deadly hit-and-run

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. near Meserole and Lorimer streets in Williamsburg.

Police say Alexandra Huggins, 32, was riding her bike westbound on Meserole Street when the driver of a blue Tesla struck her, then fled the scene.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials say.

No arrests have been made at this time.

"Everyone deserves to get home safe in New York City"

Some cyclists in the area say they're not surprised by the tragedy.

"I feel like that is pretty common out here. I've been hit by a few cars," cyclist Jojo Santos said.

"It's a stark reminder of the risk we take just being out in the street every day," cyclist Patrick del Valle said.

Charlie Baker, a spokesperson with Transportation Alternatives – an organization that advocates for safe and equitable streets in New York City, says more needs to be done to protect cyclists.

"Everyone deserves to get home safe in New York City," he said. "What we actually need is a design change, so a physical piece of concrete that actually blocks cars and drivers, reckless drivers, from killing New Yorkers on bikes."

According to Transportation Alternatives data released to CBS News New York, 156 people have been killed in traffic crashes citywide so far this year. Fourteen of those victims were cyclists.

"The city is legally required to build 50 miles of protected bike lanes every year, but Mayor Adams has built just a fraction of that," Baker said.

Del Valle says he hopes the driver that killed Huggins is brought to justice.

"It's disheartening that people can get away with that in a city like New York, when there's cameras on every square inch," he said.