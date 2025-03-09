Wildfire risk continues across Tri-State Area with gusty winds Sunday

Although winds were not as strong Saturday as they were Friday, gusts were high enough to help spread multiple wildfires across the region.

Wind gusts will strengthen again Sunday afternoon after dropping a bit overnight. Gusts between 30-40 mph combined with dry air and low humidity levels will lead to a continued risk of wildfire development today.

A slight increase in humidity levels and a drop in wind speeds will decrease the wildfire risk over the next week.

NYC weekend forecast

After a bright start, clouds and the chance of very light showers and flurries return for the late morning and early afternoon hours Sunday.

The rest of the day should feature a mix of sun and clouds, gusty winds, as well as a slight uptick in temperatures, with highs reaching the low to mid 50s

Skies will be mostly clear tonight and it won't be as cold. Lowes will be around 40 in New York City and the 30s in the suburbs.

Monday is looking great as we return to spring-like temps. Highs will be around 60 with plenty of sunshine. The nice weather rolls right into Tuesday as temps bump up into the low and mid 60s.

A backdoor cold front likely drops highs back into the 50s by midweek, but that's still above normal! It'll be a mainly dry week with the next chance of measurable rain at least another week away.

