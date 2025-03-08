Crews battling several brush fires on Long Island, police say

Crews are battling several brush fires on Long Island's East End.

Sunrise Highway at Railroad Avenue is shut down in both directions, along with Speonk Riverhead Road, officials say.

Gov. Kathy Hochul released the following statement:

"Minutes ago, I spoke with County Executive Ed Romaine about the brush fire in the Pine Barrens and informed him that the State of New York is here to provide any resources and support he needs. The New York National Guard has already begun providing air support by helicopter and is coordinating with local law enforcement. I have also deployed personnel from the Office of Emergency Management, Office of Fire Prevention and Control, Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Conservation, State Parks and the New York State Police to assist Suffolk County's response to this crisis. Public safety is my top priority, and I'm committed to doing everything possible to keep Long Islanders safe."

Officials are expected to provide an update later Saturday afternoon.

CBS News New York

The CBS News New York First Alert Weather Team says the ongoing winds, along with very low levels of humidity, are creating an increased risk of wildfire development throughout the weekend.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.