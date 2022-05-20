Memorial wall dedication in Harlem honors NYPD Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera

NEW YORK -- The NYPD hosted a dedication in Harlem on Friday to honor two fallen heroes. A sea of blue offered a solemn salute in memory of detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera.

Top NYPD brass gathered with loved ones outside the 32nd Precinct station house for the tribute adding the men to the memorial wall.

"Today we honor the pledge we made to them, that we will never forget who they were, how they lived and how they were stolen from us," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

"As countless members enter this building and suit up for patrol, Jason and Wilbert will be there to watch over each of them and inspire future officers for generations to come," NYPD Inspector Amir Yakatally said.

Mora and Rivera were killed in the line of duty following an ambush-style shooting in January.