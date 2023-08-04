Watch CBS News
Who is Kai Cenat?

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK – A giveaway posted by livestreamer Kai Cenat led to chaos in Union Square on Friday.

CBS New York has learned Cenat was taken into police custody for questioning.

But who is he, and how has he garnered so much influence? 

Most well-known for his animated livestreams on YouTube and Twitch, Cenat has built a large following. According to the BBC, the 21-year-old recently broke the record for attracting the most Twitch subscribers.

Cenat has 6.5 million followers on Twitch and 3.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

He gained notoriety earlier this year after livestreaming on Twitch for 24 hours straight.

Twitch is a subscription-based platform which allows users to watch people play video games and interact with them at the same time.

