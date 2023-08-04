Watch CBS News
Watch live: Police address chaotic Kai Cenat giveaway in Union Square

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to address a chaotic event in Union Square.

A large, rowdy crowd gathered for a PlayStation giveaway promoted by livestreamer Kai Cenat. People were seen throwing objects, using fire extinguishers and climbing on statues and the Union Square subway entrance.

The NYPD says 1,000 officers responded. A number of people were seen being taken into custody.

Cenat has been taken into police custody for questioning.

August 4, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

