Chaos erupts at Union Square during livestreamer Kai Cenat's giveaway

NEW YORK - Chaos erupted Friday after a large, rowdy crowd gathered at Union Square for YouTuber Kai Cenat's giveaway.

People could be seen tearing at construction barricades and hurling objects, including throwing some objects at responding police officers.

Chopper 2 was overhead and spotted people climbing on top of the roof covering the entrance to the Union Square subway station. One person was seen setting off a fire extinguisher.

Subways are skipping the Union Square station.

The crowd was apparently gathered there for livestreamer Kai Cenat's PlayStation giveaway. Authorities estimated some 2,000 people were gathered for the giveaway.

The raucous behavior broke out roughly around 3 p.m. or so.

The NYPD called for a massive response, and several people could be seen being placed into custody.

People could be seen standing on top of cars and trucks.

So far there have been no reports of serious injuries.

As one vehicle attempted to leave, the crowd could be seen mobbing around it. It moved slowly through throngs of people before eventually driving off with people clinging to vehicle. At least three people could be seen tumbling off the vehicle as it sped away.

Much of the crowd at Union Square could be seen milling about peacefully.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.