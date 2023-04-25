Westchester doctor returns to Ukraine to treat those in war zone: "A true tragedy"

NEW YORK -- As the war in Ukraine rages on, doctors from the U.S. have answered the call to care for the wounded.

One surgeon from Westchester Medical Center is there now on a life-saving mission.

Dr. Augustine Moscatello specializes in complex surgeries of the ear, nose and throat. He spent time in Ukraine last year treating soldiers and civilian patients.

Last week, he returned to the war zone for a second tour to operate on patients with devastating injuries.

Dr. Moscatello spoke with us Tuesday from a hospital in western Ukraine near the Polish border. He called the situation "a true tragedy."

"The need appears to be increasing every day, and the number of injuries occurring are growing, and there are an untold number of patients that need care that we can provide," he said.

Watch his full interview above for more.