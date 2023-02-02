Westchester County launches law enforcement portal for reporting hate crimes, bias incidents
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- A new tool for law enforcement in Westchester County is now live.
The county executive and District Attorney on Wednesday announced the launch of a law enforcement portal for reporting hate crimes and bias incidents.
Officials say it will allow for more comprehensive investigations and prosecutions of such cases.
Nearly 80% of local and state law enforcement with jurisdiction in Westchester have registered for the portal.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.