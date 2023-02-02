Watch CBS News
Westchester County launches law enforcement portal for reporting hate crimes, bias incidents

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- A new tool for law enforcement in Westchester County is now live.

The county executive and District Attorney on Wednesday announced the launch of a law enforcement portal for reporting hate crimes and bias incidents.

Officials say it will allow for more comprehensive investigations and prosecutions of such cases.

Nearly 80% of local and state law enforcement with jurisdiction in Westchester have registered for the portal.

