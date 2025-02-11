President Trump tries to influence Tuesday's special election for Westchester County executive

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Westchester County is holding a special election on Tuesday to pick a leader, a decision that will likely be influenced in one way or another by President Trump.

The County Legislature named Democrat Ken Jenkins county executive in January, after George Latimer left the post to serve in Congress. Now, Jenkins is asking voters to ratify that and allow him to serve the rest of Latimer's term, which runs until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Republican Christine Sculti is hoping to pull off an upset.

Because it is a cold Tuesday in mid-February, turnout is expected to be light. The polls will remain open until 9 p.m.

The Trump factor

The race was a low-profile campaign, until Mr. Trump got involved at the last minute. He issued a social media post slamming Westchester as a "sanctuary county" that protects migrants with criminal records, and urged those heading to the polls to "vote Republican."

Sculti said she thinks the president's post was a boost, given Trump's improved vote total in Westchester last November.

"He overperformed in Westchester by 10 points, and we have tremendous momentum from President Trump's achievements and I was very grateful that he weighed in and is encouraging people to go vote," Sculti said.

Jenkins sees president's involvement as motivator for Dems

Jenkins, the first African-American to lead a suburban New York City county, said the GOP is stoking fear by calling Westchester a sanctuary county. A 2018 law outlines the rights of foreign nationals and puts limited restrictions on how police interact with immigration enforcement.

As for the president's last-minute involvement, Jenkins said, "That wakes up a bunch of folks that may have been taking things for granted. We never were. Don't take any election for granted. But, again, that helps our folks to make sure they're energized and vote."