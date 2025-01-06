Ken Jenkins sworn in as Westchester County executive, the first African-American to lead a suburban NYC county

Ken Jenkins sworn in as Westchester County's first African-American county executive

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- For the first time in history, Westchester County is now led by an African-American.

Ken Jenkins was sworn in Monday as Westchester's 10th county executive, replacing George Latimer, who left his post for Congress. It's a move that also makes Jenkins the first African-American to lead any suburban New York City county.

The law requires a special election to fill the rest of Latimer's term. It will be held Feb. 11 and Jenkins is the prohibitive favorite.

After making history, Jenkins plans to make an impact

The applause was loud and sustained after county legislators appointed Jenkins, a Democrat, as Westchester's leader. The Bronx-born son of a New York City police officer will now run a government with 4,200 employees and a $2.5 billion budget.

"I pledge to continue to lead with integrity, transparency, and a deep commitment to the values that make Westchester so unique," Jenkins said.

After the formal swearing in, Jenkins said one thing he will focus on is to protect Westchester's interests in Albany.

"The state budget is getting ready to be introduced and that will give us some impact. [I'm] not sure what exactly that means at this time," Jenkins said.

Jenkins' history in Westchester government

Jenkins led the Legislature for a time and has been a fixture in county government for years. For seven, he was top deputy to Latimer.

Jenkins ran for county executive in 2013 and again in 2017. Now the post is his.

"He has done the work. He's done the work. So, yes, there's significance in him being the first African-American, but his impact in this county has been significant as well," Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said.