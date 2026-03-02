West Orange wins N.J. high school chess state championship, bound for nationals in Chicago

The West Orange High School chess team has made history by becoming the best in New Jersey.

They're hoping to take that momentum with them into a national tournament.

"A beautiful opportunity"

West Orange won the New Jersey K-12 state scholastic championship, beating heavyweights like Princeton Prep and Livingston along the way.

"It was a serious upset. It really spoke to all of the hard work that my team put in and just the level of dedication that we have and the love of the game that we all have," team captain David Milstein said.

The West Orange High School chess team is the best in New Jersey in 2026. West Orange Public Schools

The Mountaineers are setting their sights on the national high school championships in Chicago, set to take place later this month. It's the first time West Orange will ever be represented on that stage.

"It's a beautiful opportunity. I love going to big tournaments. And I know a lot of us also love going to big tournaments, especially with the seniors getting this win, it really is a beautiful opportunity for us to go to Chicago," sophomore Delmari Ferguson said.

"To go to nationals, it's exciting, because we've never gone before. And it's going to be a new experience for all of us," senior Zander Venutolo said.

"This community responded with phenomenal support"

Getting to Chicago, however, is not cheap. The team launched a fundraiser to cover flights, hotels, tournament fees and meals, making sure every player gets the chance to compete. So far, they've raised more than $5,000.

"This community responded with phenomenal support. So I have to say, first and foremost, thank you to everyone who has made going possible," chess club advisor Ara Berberian said.

For the players - especially the seniors - it's not just a tournament. It's a once-in-a-lifetime shot to make memories, represent West Orange and inspire the next generation of chess players.