1,000 frozen turkeys, nonperishable goods handed out to struggling families in Essex County

Turkey, holiday food boxes handed out in West Orange, New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.

There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.

Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.