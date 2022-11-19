1,000 frozen turkeys, nonperishable goods handed out to struggling families in Essex County
WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was help for the holidays in Essex County on Friday.
There were long lines at an emergency food distribution site set up at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange.
Volunteers handed out 1,000 frozen turkeys and nonperishable goods to help families struggling with food insecurity because of rising food and energy costs.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.