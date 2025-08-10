New Jersey community celebrates hometown hero Jen Pawol as she makes MLB history

The community of West Milford, New Jersey, celebrated hometown hero Jen Pawol on Sunday as she made baseball history.

This weekend, she became the first woman to umpire a Major League Baseball regular season game.

"She made her dreams come true"

West Milford High School, Pawol's alma mater, hosted a watch party for Sunday's game. Former classmates and current students gathered to cheer her on.

Alumni remembered Pawol fondly.

Heidi Cassels said she and Pawol took art class together, and the inside cover of Cassels' Class of 1995 yearbook was overtaken by a heartfelt message from Pawol.

"She has an awesome verse under her [senior] picture, which is very appropriate knowing now what we know," Cassels said.

It's a Bible verse saying she'll work hard until the day she finally becomes who Christ wants her to be.

Those at the watch party said Pawol is serving as an inspiration for future generations.

"She achieved her dreams, so I want my girls to achieve their dreams and just go for it," former classmate Colleen Brock said.

"It could be anyone in this entire school, and she made her dreams come true," high school senior Ava Brock said.

"That could be us one day," high school senior Brenna Traverso said.

"She just, like, paved the way for all women," high school senior Addy Seidner said.

Pawol remembered as an aggressive athlete, a sweetheart off the field

Pawol was an all-state softball player for three seasons and also played soccer.

"A forward would come up, try and score on her. She was just so aggressive. She would growl at them. It was awesome. She was the best," former teammate Alison Kuehn said.

But those who know the high school Hall of Famer say off the field, she was much different. Alumnus Arthur Jakes describes Pawol as a sweetheart.

"She was well-known because of her sports, but I think she was even more known because of how nice she was to everybody," he said.

Pawol had plenty of support in person, too. Loved ones, including her dad, attended Saturday night's Atlanta Braves-Miami Marlins matchup.

Her former high school soccer and assistant softball coach, John Finke, made the nine-hour drive from his Indiana home to Atlanta for Sunday's game, where he also caught a foul ball.

"She spoke to us a little bit when we were taking pictures, just thanking us ... But I'd say the one word that describes [her] is appreciation of the situation," he said.