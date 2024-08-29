Steelpan orchestras prepare for annual Panorama competition in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — The West Indian American Day Carnival in Brooklyn is Monday, but Carnival Week is already in full swing and musicians are preparing for this weekend's festivities.

Steelpan orchestras citywide are preparing for their biggest annual battle of the bands, the Panorama competition at the Brooklyn Museum.

Nonprofit brings steelpan education to NYC schools

"There's just ... all walks of Caribbean life here. And the steelpan community is very much a part of that," said Dr. Kendall K. Williams, president and founder of Pan in Motion, a nonprofit dedicated to bringing steelpan education to schools and promoting careers in music.

The weekend leading up to the West Indian American Day Carnival is like their Super Bowl.

"Trying to get our message to as many people as possible, like the history behind the steelpan, the instrument, how it can be used in many different ways, how it has helped change people's lives," Dr. Williams told CBS News New York's Hannah Kliger.

Mckenzie Squires is his student, learning to play steelpan in college seven years ago.

"They pour it back into the members of the band in ways that other bands don't," she said.

Kalyn Williams began playing at 4 years old.

"We're just here to have fun and bring vibes everywhere," he says.

Tim Topoly originally began playing in high school in Ohio, but has now completed a graduate program in music.

"I, like, was just very drawn to it and was always interested in improving and learning steelpan in the style of Soca Calypso," he says.

Pan in Motion band members competing in NYC Panorama competition

On Saturday, Pan in Motion band members are set to take the stage for the largest steelpan competition in North America.

"This is very huge for us ... New York is probably the second largest competition in the world, Panorama competition in the world," Dr. Williams said.

Panorama is one of several big events leading up to the annual West Indian American Day Carnival on Labor Day, a long-time celebration of Caribbean art, culture and tradition.

Organizers say it attracts, on average, more than 1 million people a year.

