Deadly West Indian American Day Parade shooting was gang-related, NYPD says

NEW YORK — The New York City Police Department is now confirming Monday afternoon's deadly shooting along the West Indian American Day Parade route in Brooklyn was gang-related.

"An isolated incident, it was gang-related," said Detective Bureau Assistant Chief Jerry O'Sullivan. "We believe from witness that there was one shooter that jumped over the police barricade and fired in direction of individuals that were present at that direction,"

Police said 25-year-old Denzel Chan was killed and four people, ages 16-69, were hurt. Chan's uncle told CBS News New York on Tuesday his nephew was a "good kid" in the "wrong place at the wrong time."

"He's no gang related. He's not a gang," the uncle said.

Officers are still looking for the gunman described as a man in his 20s wearing a brown shirt with paint stains and a black bandana.

"We redeployed some extra resources when we thought that there's gonna be, for potential retaliation," Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry said.

NYPD releases body cam video from deadly West Indian American Day Parade shooting

The NYPD on Wednesday showcased 13 illegal guns taken off the parade route Monday.

Police body camera video shows officers navigating the crowd, taking one person into custody and a loaded gun.

The department also recognized officers who the NYPD says ran a plate wanted for robberies in Monroe and Nassau counties and found a fully loaded gun in the vehicle.

"History also shows that NYPD and the community have drastically reduced violence at this event," Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said.

The NYPD says across the five boroughs, murders declined from August 2023 to 2024.

"When you look at the parade, I think it's important to briefly talk about the safest, the safest month ever recorded for August in 31 years," said Michael Lipetri, chief of crime control strategies.

The NYPD says murders saw the biggest drop – about 53% from last year.

