Watch CBS News
Local News

5 shot at NYC's West Indian Day American Parade in Brooklyn, police say

By Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

5 shot at NYC's West Indian Day parade
At least 5 shot at NYC's West Indian Day parade in "intentional act," police say 04:00

NEW YORK -- Multiple people were shot at New York City's West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn on Monday, police said. 

A suspect was not in custody.

Five people were shot when a gunman "fired his weapon numerous times into a crowd," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Two of the shooting victims were in critical condition. The others were expected to survive. 

"This was an intentional act by one person towards a group of people. We do not, by no means, have any active shooter or anything of that nature running around Eastern Parkway as we speak. The parade is going on. It will go on until later on tonight," Chell said. 

The parade is a Labor Day tradition in Brooklyn and considered one of the borough's biggest events of the year.

This is breaking news. Stay with CBSNewYork.com and watch CBS News New York at 5 p.m. for the latest.

Mark Prussin

Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.