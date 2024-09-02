5 shot at NYC's West Indian Day American Parade in Brooklyn, police say

5 shot at NYC's West Indian Day parade At least 5 shot at NYC's West Indian Day parade in "intentional act," police say 04:00

NEW YORK -- Multiple people were shot at New York City's West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

A suspect was not in custody.

Five people were shot when a gunman "fired his weapon numerous times into a crowd," NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

Two of the shooting victims were in critical condition. The others were expected to survive.

"This was an intentional act by one person towards a group of people. We do not, by no means, have any active shooter or anything of that nature running around Eastern Parkway as we speak. The parade is going on. It will go on until later on tonight," Chell said.

The parade is a Labor Day tradition in Brooklyn and considered one of the borough's biggest events of the year.

