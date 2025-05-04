West Babylon crash victims Bella Trezza and Riley Goot honored at memorial baseball game

Sunday was an emotional day for the Long Island community of West Babylon. A memorial baseball game was held in honor of two teenagers who died in a car crash last September.

A moment of silence was felt across the field for 17-year-old Bella Trezza and 18-year-old Riley Goot, who died in the crash. The West Babylon High School and St. Anthony's High School communities stood together to remember them, and honor those who survived.

"It's not about winning or losing. It's about enjoying the moment," crash survivor Anthony Pagliuca said.

Pagliuca, a 17-year-old who attends St. Anthony's, threw out the ceremonial first pitch after being escorted to the mound by the other crash survivors, Kyle Murphy and Austin Trezza.

"It is a miracle. It's just weird to hear," Pagliuca said.

Donations to the victims' families were also collected at the game.

The crash and Pagliuca's recovery

A little more than seven months ago, doctors weren't even sure if Pagliuca would ever make it this far. Last September, he was a passenger in a car in West Babylon with other teens on their way home from a party when police say another driver ran a red light and crashed into their car. Trezza and Goot did not survive.

Pagliuca was a patient at Northwell Health, which said the survivability of his injuries is usually low.

"Multiple fractures of his neck and his pelvis, and long bones, and significant injuries from within. This puts you outside health care. This puts you really grounded as a father and as a human," said Anthony Pellicone, vice president of safety and regulatory at Northwell Health.

Pagliuca, who is known lovingly as "Pags," is living with short-term memory loss, but says he has immense gratitude for those who have helped him with his miraculous recovery.

His mom, Keri Pagliuca, said she always reminds him he's here for a reason.

"It's his job to be the best that he could be for Bella and for Riley and so their memory will always live on," Keri Pagliuca said.

"I pray for them. Two incredible kids. I think about them every time I get on the mound. Just doing it for them, really," Anthony Pagliuca added.

He said he plans to attend SUNY Oneonta in the fall to study sports management and hopes to continue playing baseball, possibly on a club team.