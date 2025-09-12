New York lawmaker asks President Trump to posthumously honor 9/11 hero

A New York congressman is calling on President Trump to posthumously award a World Trade Center employee-turned-9/11 hero the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

It's considered the highest civilian honor in the United States.

"You are the light in the darkness, Welles"

Welles Remy Crowther is widely known as the man in the red bandana. He was a Nyack native who spent time in his childhood cleaning trucks with his father, Jefferson, who was captain.

He began volunteering as a junior fireman when he was 16 years old, and continued to serve as a volunteer firefighter as an adult.

In 2001, at age 24, he was working as an equities trader in the South Tower.

"Welles was always a very caring soul, and on September 11th, his regular day was, as was everyone's, turned upside down," mother Alison Crowther said.

After the tower was hit, Welles Remy Crowther guided survivors in the 78th-floor sky lobby to safety until he didn't return. His body was recovered in the rubble six months later. He's credited with saving at least 18 people.

Welles Remy Crowther was known for always carrying a red bandana his father had given him as a child. Alison Crowther

During his rescue efforts, he was seen with a red bandana covering his nose and mouth. His family says his father gave it to him as a child, and he was known to always keep it with him.

It's become his legacy, representing bravery and selflessness. His mom started a charitable trust in his name under those same morals.

"Look for the light in the darkness. Be the light in the darkness. You are the light in the darkness, Welles," she said.

"He taught us you just answer. Answer the call. Don't question."

Rep. Mike Lawler was at Thursday night's Yankees game with the president. Mr. Trump was gifted a red bandana on behalf of the Crowther family, and Lawler told the president about Welles Remy Crowther's heroism.

President Trump was gifted a red bandana on behalf of the Crowther family at the Yankees game on Sept. 11, 2025. Mike Lawler

Friday, Lawler stood outside Empire Hook and Ladder Company in Nyack and announced he is requesting Mr. Trump posthumously award Welles Remy Crowther the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"The president was extremely receptive and grateful for Welles' service, for his heroism," Lawler said.

"He taught us you just answer. Answer the call. Don't question," Empire Hook and Ladder Company President Trevor Gottlieb said.

Lawler will also be introducing legislation to posthumously award Welles Remy Crowther with the Congressional Gold Medal.

CBS News New York reached out to the White House asking if Mr. Trump would consider the honors and have not heard back.