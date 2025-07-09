More sudden downpours and flash floods may soak parts of Tri-State Wednesday evening

Afternoon and evening storms Wednesday may again cause flash floods

Afternoon and evening storms Wednesday may again cause flash floods

Afternoon and evening storms Wednesday may again cause flash floods

Wednesday is another First Alert Weather Day. It's on the heels of this week's hot and humid conditions that created severe storms in New Jersey, and even a tornado warning Tuesday which has since expired. Click here to get the latest watches, warnings and alerts from the First Alert Weather Team.

CBS News New York

As far as Wednesday's forecast goes, we were greeted by another muggy morning with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like the low to mid 90s.

CBS News New York

But it's late in the afternoon and evening when we'll see another round of showers and thunderstorms develop, particularly off to our south.

CBS News New York

These storms will be capable of producing flooding rains, and even locally damaging winds.

CBS News New York

The activity looks to wind down overnight, with showers exiting until as late as dawn.

We're back at it Thursday, as we've issued yet another First Alert Weather Day, due to the threat of severe thunderstorms and flooding rains.

CBS News New York

As far as the timing goes, storms will fire up a little sooner, in the afternoon; then it's hit and miss after that, with things quieting down into the evening.

There's still a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, but it doesn't look quite as active.