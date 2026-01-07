Wednesday brings NYC a foggy start but a mild finish

If you're heading out early Wednesday, take it slow. Visibility is a real challenge in parts of New Jersey.

CBS News New York

A Dense Fog Advisory was in effect until 8 a.m. for northwest, central, and coastal areas, with visibility dropping to a quarter mile or less. On top of that, our distant northwest suburbs are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 a.m. thanks to a messy mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Roads could be slick, so plan extra time if you're traveling.

Wednesday morning, expect areas of dense fog and maybe a leftover shower. Temperatures will hover in the 30s, so it's chilly but not bitter. By afternoon, things improve, with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, a bit of a breeze, and highs in the upper 40s. It will feel more like March than January.

Wednesday night, skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 30s. Thursday looks great: sunny to partly cloudy and mild, with highs again in the upper 40s.

As for Friday, we'll warm into the low 50s, though showers move in later in the day.