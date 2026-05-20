Heat advisory for NYC, N.J. as humid weather continues with potential for strong storms

New York City and most of New Jersey are under a heat advisory as the unseasonably hot and humid weather continues.

It's another First Alert Weather Day with the advisory in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

CBS News New York

What's the weather for today?

We're starting the morning warm and stuffy, with temperatures already in the 70s. The muggy feel isn't going anywhere just yet.

By this afternoon, the heat really kicks in. Highs climb into the low 90s, but it'll feel more like the mid-90s thanks to the humidity.

CBS News New York

As the atmosphere heats up, we'll also be watching for thunderstorms to develop later this afternoon. Some storms could turn strong, with heavy downpours and the potential for localized flooding.

Tonight, scattered showers and storms stick around before a major change moves in.

CBS News New York

Unsettled weekend weather

By Thursday morning, temperatures drop dramatically. They will run about 30 degrees cooler, with highs only in the low 60s.

Looking ahead, Friday brings a much more comfortable feel with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s.

The holiday weekend, however, is looking unsettled at the moment, with on-and-off rain and below normal temperatures.