As WCBS 880 radio prepares to go off the air, station hosts a special look back

NEW YORK - There was a reunion on the radio Thursday, with familiar names and voices.

Dozens of current and former staffers at WCBS 880 joined a special on-air tribute as the all-news radio station prepares to sign off.

There were hugs on the street Thursday before they headed up to the studio for three hours of radio reminiscing.

For 57 years, the team at WCBS 880 narrated the story of New York.

"We knew how important it was. We know how we had to get it right. And we knew that people were listening," retired reporter and editor Jane Tillman Irving said.

She remembers the thrill she felt when she was hired at Newsradio 880 in the 1970s, joining legends including Ed Bradley.

"It has been a part of my life since I was in college," Irving said.

For those who toil in the vineyard of radio news, landing a gig at WCBS 880 put you on the top shelf.

"I tried for years and they kept saying no. I would call every six months. I worked at an FM station in New York and I'd say 'Please, I'll do anything,'" anchor Deborah Rodriguez said.

"Everybody listened"

Craig Allen and Todd Glickman have both been at WCBS 880 for more than 40 years.

"News and sports and weather and traffic. Everybody listened because they needed to know before they stepped out the door," Allen said.

"It's all a part of being a part of the community and the fabric of New York," Glickman said.

"So many people have told us how much they'll miss us, and made me realize, yes, I'm going to miss WCBS too," Joe Connolly said. He's been with the station for 30 years.

Earlier this month, WCBS 880's owner Audacy announced the iconic radio station's all-news format and call letters will be retired, and the station will relaunch as WHSQ-AM, ESPN New York. That happens on Aug. 26.

Audacy also owns 1010 WINS@92.3 FM, which will maintain its all-news format.