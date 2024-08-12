WCBS 880 radio ending all-news programming after nearly 60 years

NEW YORK - It's the end of an era in local news in New York City.

WCBS 880 is ending its run as an all-news radio station, as of Aug. 26. As of Aug. 27, the station will be relaunched with the new call letters WHSQ-AM, which will be the new radio home of ESPN New York.

The move will leave New York City with one all-news radio station. Audacy, which owns WCBS 880, also owns 1010 WINS@92.3 FM, which will remain in an all-news format.

New York Mets games will continue to air on 880 AM and stream on the Audacy app, the company said.

Run ends after nearly 60 years

WCBS 880 first went on air as an all-news station in August of 1967.

"New York has always been proudly unique in supporting two all-news radio brands, but the news business has gone through significant changes," said Chris Oliviero, New York market president with Audacy. "The headwinds facing local journalism nationwide made it essential to strategically reimagine how we deliver the news for the most impact. WCBS 880 has been one of the most respected radio stations in history, with a legacy cemented by the hundreds of world-class journalists, on and off the air, who willed it into existence over the decades. If it happened in New York or the world, you heard about it on WCBS 880. Today, 1010 WINS@92.3FM, equally iconic, moves forward as New York's only 24/7 all-news station with the best distribution platform, the largest audience and the most recognized brand in the industry."

WCBS 880 will have a look back at the station's storied history on Aug. 22, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., in a special called "WCBS 880 News: The people, the moments, and the events that shaped our lives."