Unaccompanied 5-year-old drowns in pool in Wayne, N.J., authorities say

Alarming number of backyard pool drownings on Long Island leads to action

A 5-year-old child has died in a drowning incident in Wayne, N.J., the Passaic County Prosecutor said.

Authorities say it happened Friday evening at a home on Armstrong Avenue and Maple Lane.

The unaccompanied 5-year-old was spotted by a witness who called police.

The child was rushed to Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy's identity hasn't been released, and so far no charges have been announced in the case.

The investigation is continuing.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, children 5 and under account for 75% of child drowning deaths in pools nationwide from 2021-2023. CPSC data also shows that from the years 2019-2021, the annual number of children under 5 who have drowned in pools climbed from 243 to 284.

The CPSC's top safety tip for children around pools is to never leave them unattended, teach children to swim and teach them to stay away from drains. For a complete list of pool safety tips for children from the CPSC, click here.