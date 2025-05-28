Waterbury, Connecticut man charged in mall shooting, police say

A Waterbury, Connecticut man is under arrest in Tuesday's shooting at the Brass Mill Center mall, police say.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont joined state and local officials to share an update on the investigation Wednesday morning.

"This was a one-off incident. The mall is safe, the city is safe. But we do feel it's important that we have these conversations about what we can do to make people feel safe," Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski said, adding, "I would encourage people to come back to the mall."

Waterbury Police announced 19-year-old Tajuan Washington turned himself in and was charged with five counts of first-degree assault, as well as weapons violations. He is being held on $2 million bond and is expected to appear in court later Wednesday.

Police said they seized two rifles from the suspect's home, but they have not recovered the weapon they believe was used at the mall. They also said the suspect was out on a $25,000 bond for a number of motor vehicle charges, including reckless driving and interfering with a police officer.

Police say dispute led to gun violence

One young man and four young women were wounded when shots rang out shorty before 5 p.m. Tuesday. All of the victims, ranging in age from 18 to the mid-20s, are expected to survive their injuries.

"This was, as I said, a one-off incident. It was not a random act of violence," the mayor said Wednesday morning. "It was, in effect, two young men who knew each other, had a history and a past. They got into a beef here. There were four young women with the victim, and so the perpetrator, when he was called out -- instead of having what would've been, at one time, a fist fight, but because he was armed -- came out with a pistol, shot the guy he was having a problem with and the four women who were with him, as well."

"This is a conflict between people that really displayed poor conflict resolution skills, right? We see this more and more when it comes to violence, especially gun violence, in our community and, frankly, when I talk to my peers across the state in their communities, as well," said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo. "If the conflict resolution skills are just lacking, and people just immediately escalate to this act of violence to resolve issues."

It wasn't clear, at first, if the shooter was still inside, so EMS crews put on bullet proof vests and were escorted by police to reach the victims.

Police said Washington snuck out of the mall through a department store and left the scene. They used cellphone data and other technology to track him, and they were preparing to arrest him when he surrounded at headquarters.

"This is a strong city"

The gunfire sent people running for cover and sheltering inside stores. Once the scene was clear, officers went store to store to escort them out.

"The community, the shoppers, the workers here at the mall really came together," said Spagnolo. "People really went with their instincts, they were able to shelter in place, they were very cooperative in assisting with law enforcement's efforts to make the scene safe."

"This is a strong city, and we are very much standing together in times of crisis. We support and we care for one another, and we are going to continue moving forward as a city," said Pernerewski. "To every resident of the city, please know that we're all here for you, we're working hard, we're listening and we're committed to keeping Waterbury safe and strong."

The governor called it a "terrible tragedy," going on to say, "This type of crime is just shocking to me."

"Don't let these guys scare you. I want you back here in this mall," Lamont said. "It's going to be open very soon, and what it means to this community to say we're back on our feet and able to get by this."

Officials could not say when exactly the mall would reopen but said it will be soon and they are evaluating their security plans.

Waterbury is about 30 miles southwest of Hartford, Connecticut.