At least 5 injured in mall shooting in Waterbury, Connecticut

At least five people were injured in a shooting Tuesday at the Brass Mill Center mall in Waterbury, Connecticut.

It happened around 4:40 p.m.

Police say it started with a conflict between two people. One individual opened fire, police say, sending shoppers running for cover and forcing them to shelter inside stores.

"I saw people coming out of JCPenney and I heard some gunshot there, up top, and then it was right next to where Snipes was at," witness Javon Turner said. "A girl got shot. She was losing a lot of blood. It was crazy, and I tell everybody, get out of here, let's go. I tried to get everybody out of here in safety."

Five people were rushed to a local hospital, some with serious injuries.

Officers are searching for the gunman and going store by store to clear the mall.

"We recovered some evidence on the scene that's assisting us in identifying the type of weapon that was used, and we're hoping to identify the shooter through our investigative means and our forensic technology," Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said.

Investigators are also looking at surveillance video to identify the suspect.

In a statement, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said:

"This afternoon there was a tragic mass shooting at the Bass Mill Center mall in Waterbury, a place where everyone should feel safe. We are grateful to law enforcement, who acted swiftly. Details are still forthcoming, but the Connecticut State Police will be assisting Waterbury Police with the investigation. Our hearts break for the Waterbury community, the victims, and their families who have been impacted by this incident."

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.