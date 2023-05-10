Rockland County officials again speak out against transfer of asylum seekers

ORANGEBURG, N.Y. -- Officials in Rockland County held another briefing Wednesday to speak out against New York City's plan to relocate asylum seekers to a hotels in the Hudson Valley.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny spoke from the Orangetown Town Hall in Orangeburg.

Late Tuesday night, the town filed for a restraining order to stop the transfer of several hundred single men.

New York City has been searching for available space for the 61,000 asylum seekers it's legally obligated to house, offering four months of city-paid food, housing and medical care at Hudson Valley hotels.

That led to emergency declarations from county executives, who say Adams failed to consult them.