Watch CBS News
Local News

Rockland County officials again speak out against transfer of asylum seekers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

ORANGEBURG, N.Y. -- Officials in Rockland County held another briefing Wednesday to speak out against New York City's plan to relocate asylum seekers to a hotels in the Hudson Valley.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny spoke from the Orangetown Town Hall in Orangeburg.

NYC at odds with Hudson Valley over plan to send asylum seekers 02:43

Late Tuesday night, the town filed for a restraining order to stop the transfer of several hundred single men.

New York City has been searching for available space for the 61,000 asylum seekers it's legally obligated to house, offering four months of city-paid food, housing and medical care at Hudson Valley hotels. 

That led to emergency declarations from county executives, who say Adams failed to consult them.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 10:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.