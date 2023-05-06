Rockland County declares state of emergency ahead of expected arrival of asylum seekers from New York City
ORANGEBURG, N.Y. -- A state of emergency has been declared in Rockland County.
It comes ahead of the expected arrival of hundreds of asylum seekers from New York City.
Rockland County officials say nearly 400 men will be staying at Armoni Inn and Suites in Orangeburg.
- Read more: Tents, tiny homes in Central Park could house asylum seekers, internal document suggests, according to City Hall sources
County Executive Ed Day is blasting the plan, saying the county already has a housing crisis and does not have the infrastructure to handle busloads of asylum seekers.
It's unknown when the asylum seekers will arrive.
