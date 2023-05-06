Rockland County declares state of emergency ahead of expected arrival of asylum seekers from New York City

Rockland Co. declares state of emergency for asylum seekers' arrival

ORANGEBURG, N.Y. -- A state of emergency has been declared in Rockland County.

It comes ahead of the expected arrival of hundreds of asylum seekers from New York City.

Rockland County officials say nearly 400 men will be staying at Armoni Inn and Suites in Orangeburg.

County Executive Ed Day is blasting the plan, saying the county already has a housing crisis and does not have the infrastructure to handle busloads of asylum seekers.

It's unknown when the asylum seekers will arrive.