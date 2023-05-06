Watch CBS News
Local News

Rockland County declares state of emergency ahead of expected arrival of asylum seekers from New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rockland Co. declares state of emergency for asylum seekers' arrival
Rockland Co. declares state of emergency for asylum seekers' arrival 00:26

ORANGEBURG, N.Y. -- A state of emergency has been declared in Rockland County.

It comes ahead of the expected arrival of hundreds of asylum seekers from New York City.

Rockland County officials say nearly 400 men will be staying at Armoni Inn and Suites in Orangeburg.

County Executive Ed Day is blasting the plan, saying the county already has a housing crisis and does not have the infrastructure to handle busloads of asylum seekers.

It's unknown when the asylum seekers will arrive.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 6:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.