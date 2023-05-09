Fate of New York City's plan to send asylum seekers to Hudson Valley hotels unclear amid opposition from political leaders

ORANGETOWN, N.Y. - It's not clear when New York City will proceed with a plan to relocate asylum seekers to the suburbs.

Late Tuesday, the Town of Orangetown filed for a restraining order to stop the transfer of several hundred single men to Hudson Valley hotels.

"We are not going to accept what is essentially is a New York City shelter here in Rockland County," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said.

Day appeared on CNN to continue his opposition to Mayor Eric Adams' plan to relocate 150 single, male asylum seekers to a Rockland County hotel.

New York City has been searching high and low for available space for the 61,000 asylum seekers it is legally obligated to house, offering four months of city-paid food, housing and medical care at Hudson Valley hotels.

That led to emergency declarations from county executives who say Adams failed to consult them.

Sal Albanese, longtime observer of New York politics, says Adams should have used Gov. Kathy Hochul as an intermediary.

"She has a lot of leverage, obviously, a lot more leverage than the mayor when it comes to suburban counties, and I think that would have helped to mitigate some of the outrage, some of the opposition," Albanese said.

With more asylum seekers on the way, Westchester County also expects to hear from the city about housing.

"We're not going to interdict the buses and say 'No, you can't come into Westchester County,'" Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

Latimer said there are legitimate concerns about possible costs and security.

"What is a reasonable amount that you, New York City, will provide for this, and what do I, from the Westchester County standpoint, have to wrap around support?" Latimer said.

All sides find common ground looking to Washington for aid.

"The federal government has to do more to help the municipalities. This is not anything any municipality can handle on their own," New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said.

Meanwhile, New York City is working to overcome local opposition, including hosting a conference call with Rockland officials late Tuesday afternoon.

Adams also ordered all city agencies to review their real estate portfolio to identify space suitable for housing asylum seekers.