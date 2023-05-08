Rockland County officials discuss state of emergency over NYC's plan to send asylum seekers

CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. -- Rockland County officials updated the public Monday on a state of emergency that has been declared in the county.

The declaration comes in response to New York City's plan to temporarily house up to 300 asylum seekers at a hotel in Orangeburg.

Orangetown Supervisor Teresa Kenny got an unexpected call from New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday. Adams said asylum seekers sent to New York City will head to the Armoni Inn, instead.

"Let's see if we can work this out together. But essentially, don't send them up. We're not ready for them. The community is not ready for them. Keep them in the city," said Kenny.

New York City gave up to 300 adult male asylum seekers the option to stay at the Armoni, but Kenny was told to expect no more than 100.

On Saturday, Rockland County declared a state of emergency over it. County Executive Ed Day said Rockland is already in a housing crisis.

"This is a horrible, horrible situation and from my perspective, I will not let this stand," said Day.

Orangetown is exploring its rights in the matter and has hired legal counsel.

Adams' office said New York City will cover four months worth of the asylum seekers' stays at the hotel. The city will pay for three meals a day, health care, laundry and more services while expediting work permits.