"Tidal wave" of asylum seekers could head to New York City when Title 42 expires

NEW YORK -- The end of emergency immigration restrictions is expected to result in a flood of migrants at the U.S. southern border, and New York City is bracing for what leaders are calling a "tidal wave" of asylum seekers.

Mayor Eric Adams, desperately searching for places to use as shelters, is asking every commissioner to comb through their facility portfolios to find any space that can be used for emergency, temporary sites to house asylum seekers.

Call it an "all agencies on deck" strategy.

CBS2's Marcia Kramer asked if police precincts could be used, like Chicago just started doing, and was told, "Every available space that can be used, will be used."

"This really is a whole of government response. We are looking at all of the tools that we have in our toolbox and making sure we're making effective use of city real estate is an important part of that," said Social Services Commissioner Molly Wasow Park.

Having already opened 126 shelters and with even more asylum seekers expected with the termination of what's known at Title 42, immigration restrictions imposed during COVID, Adams is finding there's simply no more room at the inn.

"We ask that City agencies conduct an internal review of any properties or spaces in your portfolio that may be available to be repurposed to house asylum seekers as temporary shelter spaces," said a letter that went out Sunday and was obtained by CBS2.

Acceptable locations must have:

10,000 square feet or more

Large, open layouts, like gyms, recreational centers or residential centers like dorms.

No known health hazards

24/7 access

Running water

"The first step is to identify places that might have potential. The second step is to evaluate and assess them, and determine whether or not they actually can be made viable," said Park.

The move comes as 61,000 asylum seekers have already arrived in the city. Sources told CBS2 that number could total 100,000, with more than 70,000 needing shelter, by the end of the next fiscal year.

The problem is exacerbated by the refusal of Rockland County Executive Ed Day and others to accept migrants, even though the city will pay for them.

The Legal Aid Society and homeless advocacy groups protested after the city ran afoul of local laws by sheltering families with children in the old police academy building that is only supposed to house single men.

" ... This is an unsafe practice and it is an unsound policy," said Christine Quinn, head of WIN, the largest provider of family shelters in the city.

Park said the families and children would be relocated within 24 to 48 hours.

"It is not designed as a long-term placement for anybody," said Park.

A spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is "aware the city has limited space available to shelter additional asylum seekers" and she is working with Adams on "solutions to that problem."