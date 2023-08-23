Watch CBS News
Wallaby confiscated on Coney Island Boardwalk now receiving care on Long Island

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Wallaby in care of wildlife experts after being confiscated on Coney Island
Wallaby in care of wildlife experts after being confiscated on Coney Island 02:11

MIDDLE ISLAND, N.Y. -- A wallaby, believed to be 9 months old, was confiscated over the weekend on the Coney Island Boardwalk and is now in the care of wildlife experts on Long Island.

There are fewer than 20,000 wallabies left in the wild. Smaller than kangaroos, wallabies are native to Australia and Tanzania.

"You just can't have wild animals in the city. That's their laws," said Lori Ketcham, with Star Foundation of Long Island.

A call came in from the Coney Island Boardwalk to Humane Long Island reporting a man was carrying a wallaby in a sack. The NYPD swept in, confiscated the baby animal and ticketed the owner.

Without USDA permits, it is deemed illegal and inhumane to keep a wild or exotic animal in an urban setting.

"There's a lot more to it than carrying it around and showing it off," Ketcham said. "You need to be able to provide an appropriate environment for the full life of that animal."

The wallaby was placed with the nonprofit Star Foundation, where Ketcham and her band of volunteers care for injured and orphaned animals.

The wallaby is extremely intelligent and has learned the ability open doors and cabinets, as well as jump on counters for food.

"Obviously, I think he's very cute. A lot of people don't see anything past that, unfortunately. You have to look at him as he's a wild animal and technically he should be out in the wild," Star Foundation volunteer Rose Purcell said.

Animal lovers point to smuggling and black market sales.

"If you go on exotic animal sites, you can buy a giraffe, you can buy a tiger. All it takes is money," Ketcham said.

"Ideally, this baby joey would be in the wilds of Australia with her mother. Unfortunately, due to the seemingly illicit wildlife trade, she will never be able to be released into the wild again," Humane Long Island anthrozoologist John DiLeonardo said.

If the courts rule against returning the wallaby to its owner, the nonprofit Star Foundation could raise funds to build a large enclosure to offer space, food and a loving home.

Jennifer McLogan
First published on August 23, 2023 / 7:39 PM

