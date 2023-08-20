Wallaby confiscated on Coney Island Boardwalk, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- The NYPD confiscated a wallaby Friday night on Coney Island.

Police got the call after the animal was spotted with someone on the boardwalk.

After receiving reports of an individual with a Wallaby on the Coney Island Boardwalk last night, officers from the @NYPD60Pct responded & rescued the animal, giving it to the @NYCACC. The individual received a summons for "possession of a wild marsupial." pic.twitter.com/EC4380voW6 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 19, 2023

Wallabies are native to Australia and, while cute, they are illegal to own in most states.

The wallaby was turned over to the New York City Animal Care Center.

The person caught with the animal was given a summons for possession of a wild marsupial.