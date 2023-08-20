Watch CBS News
Wallaby confiscated on Coney Island Boardwalk, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The NYPD confiscated a wallaby Friday night on Coney Island.

Police got the call after the animal was spotted with someone on the boardwalk.

Wallabies are native to Australia and, while cute, they are illegal to own in most states.

The wallaby was turned over to the New York City Animal Care Center.

The person caught with the animal was given a summons for possession of a wild marsupial.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 9:49 PM

