Watch the moment Maduro landed in New York to face narco-terrorism charges

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, arrived in New York on Saturday after they were captured by U.S. military forces.

They were then transported onto the U.S.S. Iwo Jima warship and made a stop at Guantanamo Bay before boarding a flight bound for New York.

They touched down at Stewart Airport in Orange County late Saturday afternoon. CBS News New York's Chopper 2 captured the moments when the plane landed and Maduro and his wife were escorted off the plane.

They were then taken via helicopter to DEA offices in Manhattan for booking. From there, they were taken by vehicle to another helicopter, then they were flown to Brooklyn, where they will be held in the Metropolitan Detention Center. Sources tell CBS News Maduro will be held upstairs with other high-profile inmates at the MDC.

Maduro and his wife are expected to appear in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday. They were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug and weapons charges, including narco-terrorism.