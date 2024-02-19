Watch CBS News
Local News

Victims of deadly fire at senior citizen complex in Plainview, N.Y. identified

By Jennifer McLogan

/ CBS New York

Victims identified in deadly Plainview, N.Y. fire
Victims identified in deadly Plainview, N.Y. fire 01:58

PLAINVIEW, N.J. - The devastating Long Island fire that swept through a senior citizen complex in Plainview has claimed another life. 

Police said one elderly victim was declared dead at the scene. The second died in the hospital after suffering severe burns. 

The women were respected and admired among neighbors. 

"They lived on the same tier, one in front, one in back," a neighbor said. 

Distraught neighbors and friends of the victims said it's difficult to comprehend the deaths of Lynne Citron, 74, and Theresa Casale, 84. The two innocent lives were lost in the senior citizen housing inferno. 

"Flames were hitting my window, and I thought I was next," resident Regina Palumbo said. 

Palumbo recalled how she managed to ring every doorbell in her unit to awaken sleeping residents Sunday morning. She watched helplessly as fire tore through Building 107 in the Town of Oyster Bay complex. 

"That's my apartment up there, so lost it all. What are you going to do?" resident Nibia Cipriano said. 

Cipriano felt smoke so thick she could see nothing as many neighbors stumbled out on walkers. She said the women who died were not as mobile. 

"One lived in the front, the other in the back. Constantly helping each other - they didn't come down often, they couldn't," Cipriano said. 

"My deepest emotion I have right now is concern is for the people who are left homeless," Sister Margaret Traynor, a resident and church volunteer, said. 

"We mourn the lives of those who passed away and we pray for those injured and displaced. The town will continue to assist the housing authority with resources needed to help those who lost their homes," the town supervisor said in a statement. 

Nassau's fire marshal said they are investigating, though the fire is not deemed suspicious. Relatives of one the victims told CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan their emotions are raw, and they want, and need, answers. 

The Town of Oyster Bay said residents are required to have their own rental fire insurance.  

Jennifer McLogan
jennifer-mclogan.png

During her decades-long career, Jennifer McLogan has been recognized for her coverage of breaking news and live reporting on major stories that include the September 11 attacks, Superstorm Sandy, the Gilgo Beach Murders, the Long Island Rail Road massacre, the crash of TWA Flight 800, the Philadelphia Police firebombing of the radical group Move, the Hamptons' Pine Barrens fires, and major snowstorms crippling the Northeast. In sports, she covered Super Bowl XLVI, World Series with both the Yankees and the Mets, NBA Finals with Michael Jordan and the death of Arthur Ashe.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 6:13 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.