84-year-old woman killed in Plainview apartment building fire, police say

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- Firefighters rushed to get residents out of the burning apartment complex in Nassau County on Sunday, but an 84-year-old woman didn't make it out alive.

Police said that woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 74-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with burns and is in critical condition, police said.

The damage to the apartment building was evident and burned items from people's homes were scattered on the grass.

Video from Sunday morning shows flames and smoke shooting out of the building located at 107 Central Park Road in Plainview as firefighters worked tirelessly to knock it down.

The building is part of the Harmon Shepherd Hill Apartments, a senior living complex owned by the town of Oyster Bay.

The Plainview Volunteer Fire Department said it received a call shortly after 5 a.m. from someone reporting an odor of something burning inside. Firefighters arrived to heavy fire coming out of a second-floor apartment. They immediately evacuated about seven people and went back in to rescue more.

CBS New York spoke with a witness.

"I looked out the corner window, and it looked like a movie from Hollywood. There was so much flames, and the upper roof was totally engulfed in flames. You could feel the radiant heat coming through the glass. All we could do is just observe," the witness said.

Officials said firefighters found one woman in her apartment unconscious, but she was breathing and alert in the ambulance.

A second woman was pulled from the building and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and a third didn't survive.

About 11 departments with fire and EMS responded to the scene. The cause is still under investigation.