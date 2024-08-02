Demonstrators gather outside United Nations to protest Venezuelan election results

NEW YORK – Demonstrators gathered outside the United Nations Friday to protest recent election results in Venezuela.

The United States is recognizing the opposition leader as the winner, but Nicolas Maduro, who has been in power for more than 10 years, refuses to go.

Venezuelan New Yorkers say loved ones back home are scared

CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge spoke to a woman who left Venezuela for New York five years ago in search of better opportunities.

"I want to see my family be OK," she said.

Ever since, she worries about her family back home, especially now as they deal with what she calls a brutal regime that refuses to accept defeat. She FaceTimes her mother in Venezuela daily.

"She says she doesn't feel safe saying much because they have been threatening us, people posting on social media. She's really scared," she said.

She joined more than 100 demonstrators rallying outside the U.N.

"I just feel that I need to do something, that I need to help," another demonstrator said.

Protesters call for international community to reject Venezuelan election results

They're calling for the international community to reject controversial election results, in which Maduro declared himself the president despite the opposition publishing totals showing they won the majority of the votes.

"We have voted for democracy. We have voted Edmundo Gonzalez as our president," protest organizer Erick Rozo said.

"We're here to tell everybody that Maduro has to go," another protester said.

The U.S. government has recognized opposition candidate Gonzalez as the rightful winner.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, "Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States, and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won the most votes."

Meanwhile in Venezuela, thousands of opposition supporters have taken to the streets. The government said it arrested hundreds, and human rights organizations have said at least 17 were killed.

In recent years, 7.7 million Venezuelans have fled authoritarian rule and economic collapse. Tens of thousands have sought refuge here in New York City.

Demonstrators said they are determined the next generation will know democracy.

Diplomatic efforts continue to pressure Maduro to release detailed vote totals and allow independent verification of the results.