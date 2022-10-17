Migrant family describes journey from Venezuela in search of work in New York

NEW YORK -- Governors in border states, like Texas and Florida, continue to send migrants to northern cities, including New York.

While we see the faces of these new arrivals, few may know just what they've gone through and why they made the decision to leave home. CBS2's Astrid Martinez spoke with one family to share their story.

It's a dangerous journey that can end in death or the chance to start a new life. Thousands of migrants flocking to the U.S.-Mexico border in search of better opportunities.

In recent months, nearly 16,000 have been dropped off in New York City, including Vilker Infante and Kayla Cherema.

Fleeing violence, the young couple left Venezuela for Peru. But with no steady work there, in July the couple and their 10-year-old son made the monthlong trek north and crossed into Texas. In August, they flew to New York.

The couple remains thankful to U.S. Border Patrol officials who granted them temporary legal asylum.

"These people cross, sometimes 7, 8, 10 countries to get here," said Jesus Aguáis, executive director and founder of Aid for Life International.

Aguáis' nonprofit helps asylum seekers with health care and housing needs.

"We want one thing and one thing only: That everyone is welcomed and treated with dignity in New York City," he said.

But the couple said that was different in Texas. They said they were approached by people claiming to be from Catholic organizations, who insisted the family board a bus to Chicago or the government might take their child.

In a statement, an official from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott insisted migrants willingly choose their destination.

For now, the family is focused on applying for permanent legal status and working papers, which can take up to a year. A critical step to starting their new life.